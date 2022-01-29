Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,501% compared to the average daily volume of 332 call options.

TBLA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,829,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.64 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

