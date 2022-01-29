Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $51,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $219,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $237,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

