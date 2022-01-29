Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.16

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.16 ($18.36) and last traded at €16.16 ($18.36), with a volume of 6148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.58 ($18.84).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

