Stephens Raises South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $84.50

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $76.00 to $84.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

