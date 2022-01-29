Stephens Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $197.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

