StealthGas Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

