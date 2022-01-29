Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $7,950,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

