Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lessened by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 887.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 68.7% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,107,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

