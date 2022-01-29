Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

