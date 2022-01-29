Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.