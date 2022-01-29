S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.53. 173,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,869. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

