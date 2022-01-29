S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Shares of STBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.53. 173,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,869. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
