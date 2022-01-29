Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth $34,672,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

