Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $26.89 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.