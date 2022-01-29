Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of SPOT opened at $172.98 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

