Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,436. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $476.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STXB. Piper Sandler cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

