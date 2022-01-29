Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman Acquires 1,070 Shares of Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,070 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $15,675.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Gerald Hellerman acquired 600 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $8,706.00.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

