SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $469.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $502.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.