SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,996,254 shares.The stock last traded at $476.54 and had previously closed at $467.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.70 and its 200 day moving average is $500.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

