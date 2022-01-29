SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.10

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.10 and last traded at $116.26, with a volume of 21023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

