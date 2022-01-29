Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $9.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DALXF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.96. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,311. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

