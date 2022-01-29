Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

