Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 6.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 265,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,744,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $906.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

