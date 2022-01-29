Sonar (PING) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $52,366.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.06775466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,811.77 or 0.99934599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.