SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.73

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.73 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.51 ($0.33). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,254,594 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.76) target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.59) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of £582.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.68.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

