SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $441.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

