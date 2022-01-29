Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,852. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

