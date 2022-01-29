Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock valued at $708,986,291. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

