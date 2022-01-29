Smithfield Trust Co Sells 107 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

