SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 5.9% Higher

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.50. 72,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,442,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $935.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

