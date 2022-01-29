SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Tops $3.28 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $94,930.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00108400 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

