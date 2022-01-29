Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

