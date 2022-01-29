Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 20008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.