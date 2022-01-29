Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 407.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

