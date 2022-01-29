Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$8.10 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.52.

SVM opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,245,654. Also, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Insiders have sold 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123 in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

