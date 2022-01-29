SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

