Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 2,314.8% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.