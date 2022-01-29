Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 2,314.8% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

