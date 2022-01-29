Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 4528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

