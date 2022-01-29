Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $50.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Silgan stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,918,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

