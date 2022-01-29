Signature Chain (SIGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $219.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $219.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

