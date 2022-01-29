Signata Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256,405.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded up 42% against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $256,405.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107130 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

