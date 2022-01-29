Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.33

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.33 and traded as low as C$17.69. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 57,801 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$663.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.29.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

