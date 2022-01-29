Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.33

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.33 and traded as low as C$17.69. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 57,801 shares trading hands.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of C$663.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.29.
About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.