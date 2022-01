Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Up 2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €142.90 ($162.39) and last traded at €141.24 ($160.50). Approximately 1,638,047 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €138.52 ($157.41).

The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.58.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.