Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SHWDY remained flat at $$20.75 during midday trading on Friday. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

