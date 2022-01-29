Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Grows By 886.0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. 103,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

