Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Grows By 886.0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. 103,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $81.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
