Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 1,204.8%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 1,204.8% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. 6,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

