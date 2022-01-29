Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Increases By 587.5%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:UPTD opened at $9.94 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $260,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

