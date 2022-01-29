Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Decreases By 95.2%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

