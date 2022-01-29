Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Increases By 4,900.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.22. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $199.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

