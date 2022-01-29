Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Drops By 99.5%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
