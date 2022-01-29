Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Drops By 99.5%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

