Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Grows By 3,558.6%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 3,558.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

