Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Grows By 3,558.6%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 3,558.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.